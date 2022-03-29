ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.5 days.

Shares of ORIX stock remained flat at $$19.20 on Tuesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

