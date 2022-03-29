Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.58. Ouster shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 22,774 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.