PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 186,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,213,012 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,373,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

