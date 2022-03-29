PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $20.72 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and approximately $877,448.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

