Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $710.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $629.02 and last traded at $624.97, with a volume of 13086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.40.
PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.40.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
