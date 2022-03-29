Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $710.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $629.02 and last traded at $624.97, with a volume of 13086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.40.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

