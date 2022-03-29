Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $710.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.94.

PANW stock opened at $625.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $313.27 and a 1 year high of $629.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

