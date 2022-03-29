Parallel Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

