Parallel Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

