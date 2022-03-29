Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

