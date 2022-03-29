Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bbva USA increased its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 613.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

