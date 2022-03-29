Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,818 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.