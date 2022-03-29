Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

