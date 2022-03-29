Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
NYSE PKE opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.75. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.
About Park Aerospace (Get Rating)
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
