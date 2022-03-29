Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.75. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 75,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

