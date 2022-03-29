Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

