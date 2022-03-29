Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

