PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PAVmed by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PAVmed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PAVmed by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PAVmed by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

