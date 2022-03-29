PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.18

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PC Connection by 116.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 9.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

