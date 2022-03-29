PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

