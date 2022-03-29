Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 93,796,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,440,063. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.07.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

