Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,307. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,595,114. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

