Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

PENN stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 178,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,384. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

