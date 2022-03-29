PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) will post $23.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $19.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $98.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,957. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $527.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

