Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

