Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
NYSE PRGO traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
