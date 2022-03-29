Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE PRGO traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

