Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PSH opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,721.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94).

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

