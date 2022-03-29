Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WOOF. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

WOOF stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

