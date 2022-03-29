Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 126.24 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.64. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of £245.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

