Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The company has a market cap of £555.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66).

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,395.44). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,549.23).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

