PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 1.9%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). 2,148,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,252,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.41.

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

