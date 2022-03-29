Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

PEYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

