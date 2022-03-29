PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

ALGN stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,140. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.