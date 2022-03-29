PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. 47,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.