PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.57. 8,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,265. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

