PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,246. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.