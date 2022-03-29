PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 322.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.