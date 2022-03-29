PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 727,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,945,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

