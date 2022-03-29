PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 192,636 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

