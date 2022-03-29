PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 392,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,740. The company has a market capitalization of $269.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.