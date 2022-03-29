Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

