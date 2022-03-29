Pharming Group Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHAR opened at $8.30 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

