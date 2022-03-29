Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PGENY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Pigeon alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.