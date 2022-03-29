PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.86

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 37710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.