Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.70. Morgan Stanley now has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. Pinterest shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 28,418 shares traded.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,969 shares of company stock worth $11,206,525. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.