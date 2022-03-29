Piper Sandler Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.