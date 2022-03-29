Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. 23,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

