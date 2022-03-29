Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Plantronics stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

