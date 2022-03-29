Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 263,134 shares.The stock last traded at $39.78 and had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,547,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.