Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Playgroundz (IOG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $141,385.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.94 or 0.07200215 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.80 or 1.00020758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046686 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.