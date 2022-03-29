Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $37.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947,460. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

