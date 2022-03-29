Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PLBC stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

